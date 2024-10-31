Pittsburgh psychologist explains how to cope with election anxiety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 2024 election has been overwhelming for many people, even triggering anxiety for some.

With the race for the White House wrapping up in a few days, KDKA-TV reporter Jessica Guay spoke with a psychologist who said elections can take a toll on your health but there are ways to cope with the stress.

"I know some people are somewhat embarrassed to say, 'The election is stressing me out and I'm overwhelmed.' But a lot of people are experiencing it, and you're not alone," said Melissa Brown, a UPMC licensed psychologist and clinical manager.

People are being bombarded with campaign ads, text messages, signs, mailers, and social media posts from both political parties.

"It's just a barrage of information over and over. And it's just overwhelming for so many individuals," Brown said.

She said election anxiety is a real thing. Some people worry about the potential outcome of the races and get overwhelmed with all the information on TV and online, especially about candidates' positions on issues like the economy, immigration, and abortion.

"Many people recognize that whatever side of the aisle you fall on, there can be profound impacts. So, people really become invested, and it becomes an emotional investment in the decisions that get made," Brown said.

Friends or family members might have differing viewpoints. Brown said that can lead to fear of confrontation.

"We have struggled as a society to really find some common language and ground to be able to have discussions. And that has really contributed to the anxiety too," she said.

Brown said don't go into political conversations to tell someone why they're wrong.

"Your goal should not be to change someone's mind, but to educate someone. We can go into a conversation just trying to be curious and open-minded and even think about how that person might have come to that viewpoint," Brown said.

"Just try to remember where your stopping point is as well and what your limits are, what you will or will not discuss with someone," she added.

If you're getting too stressed out about the election and all the information that's being put in front of you every day, there are ways to alleviate those anxieties and worries.

"It's not really worth listening to. Throw away the flyers, scroll past what you can, mute the TV, radio. Really just go to those sources that you find reputable to get your information," Brown said.

Brown also said to do one thing every day that's destressing like going outside, reaching out to friends or family who can support you, and having a game plan for when the election's over.

"How can you support yourself if the results are not what you were expecting or you had hoped for? And what can you do then? We feel out of control in this situation because we are one person and our one vote. But yet it's reminding everybody you have a lot more ways to advocate for what your needs are and this might mean that this is the catalyst for you to engage in something that can help you feel more in control," she said.

She said to check on your loved ones and watch for signs like change in personality, tardiness or missing deadlines.

There is a crisis text line for anyone experiencing stress or anxiety due to the election. You can text "ELECTION" to 741741. A crisis counselor will help you cool down.