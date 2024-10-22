New report shows Pennsylvania residents, like most Americans, feel stressed about upcoming election

Two weeks left before the 47th president of the United States is decided, and a new report says a lot of Americans are stressed and fearful about the election.

Bob Louis is bombarded with political signs on his walk in Montgomery County. He says he'll be glad when it's all over – and he's not alone.

An annual report from the American Psychological Association (APA) says people are upset about the upcoming election and it's affecting their health.

The new APA poll says 69% percent of the county is stressed about the election.

"I get nothing but ads saying this candidate is terrible, this candidate is terrible. They're not terrible, they're just different," Louis said.

The report, called "Stress in America 2024: A Nation in Political Turmoil," is about a survey of 3,000 adults conducted in August.

"There's a fair amount of uncertainty. Uncertainty is stressful," said Lynn Bufka of the APA.

Bufka says the economy remains a top concern but the election is paramount.

"It's taking up space, mental space, and maybe having a physical impact on them, disrupting their sleep, changes in appetite, maybe making them a little more prone to irritability," Bufka said.

The report says 77% are worried about the future of the country, 72% fear the election results could lead to violence, and 56% think the election could be the end of democracy.

"I think it's real, I think that is what is at stake," Jennifer Rezeli from Montgomery County said.

Rezeli says she's trying to control her election stress, but it's become overwhelming for her mom.

"I watched my very, very sweet mother go to the hospital over this, actually have a panic attack thinking about the elections," Rezeli said.

Experts say people who are feeling election stress should limit their exposure and concentrate on healthy alternatives.

"Whether it's being outside in nature," Bufka said. "We know that that's very wonderful for people connecting with the people in your social environment, doing things to protect your capacity to get good sleep."

Doctors say stress that's not addressed can cause serious medical issues and can be especially dangerous for heart patients.