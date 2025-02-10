Major grocery chains, including in Pittsburgh, limiting egg purchases amid nationwide shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Record numbers of chickens are dying because of bird flu and it's straining the country's egg supply to the point where major grocery chains are starting to limit how many eggs people can buy.

KDKA-TV crews talked with some Pittsburgh grocery shoppers on Monday night about the changes in some stores.

"Kind of brings back memories of COVID, I remember they limited toilet papers, paper towels," said Cameron Sunseri.

Bird flu has led to soaring egg prices and panic-buying, which is worrying people who consider eggs an essential item in their kitchen.

"I usually go to Walmart and I buy the 60 eggs because I eat five eggs per day, so it's definitely affected me personally. I just have to buy whatever I can basically," Sunseri said.

"I buy like two packets of eggs at a time like I use eggs every day, so it'll be a little tough if I had like a shortage of eggs," said Janice Sanford.

Grocery stores are trying to make sure you don't come across bare shelves by putting a cap on how many eggs you can put into your shopping cart.

Trader Joe's has set a one-dozen egg limit per day for shoppers.

Costco is limiting customers to three packages of eggs.

Giant Eagle is asking customers to limit purchases to no more than three cartons per transaction.

"We bought some tonight; we saw that the sign was out. We realized we need to only get as much as we can, or as we need... and if we need more, go elsewhere," said Andrew Chrvala.

Some shoppers said while purchase limits aren't exactly ideal, they understand.

"I get it, and it's kind of inconvenient to have to drive to multiple places if you need a lot of eggs," Chrvala said.

"There's a shortage going, so makes sense everyone needs to get their eggs, and you don't wan tot have someone like me buying 60 eggs and other people not really having their options," Sunseri said.

Giant Eagle said the following in a statement:

"We have been actively exploring all opportunities to limit the impact that rising industry egg costs have on our customers. To best support our customers during this uncertain time, we have made the decision to sell all conventional shelled eggs at or below our cost across all our supermarkets. Additionally, we are updating our in-store signage to encourage customers to limit their purchases to no more than three egg cartons per transaction to help ensure supply for as many customers as possible. While it is difficult for any retailer to predict the impact avian influenza and other factors will have on egg costs in the coming weeks and months, we believe these actions are necessary to show up for our customers at this important moment."