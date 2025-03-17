National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Westmoreland County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down near Donegal, Westmoreland County, on Sunday as severe weather rolled through the area.

National Weather Service storm surveyors found damage consistent with an EF1 tornado in the area from Bear Rocks to Acme to Donegal. Wind speeds of 86-110 mph were recorded during the storm.

Three tornado warnings were issued for parts of the area Sunday as a round of severe weather quickly moved across the region.

Severe weather leaves a trail of damage across multiple counties

Sunday's storms left behind plenty of damage for residents to clean up.

A market in New Kensington had its roof ripped off as the storms moved through Westmoreland County on Sunday.

An aerial view of the scene at the corner of Taylor Avenue in New Kensington showed the damage from the severe weather.

The roof of a market in New Kensington was ripped off as a round of severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh area on Sunday. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

As Sunday's severe storms moved through the area, two wooden beams ended up inside a home in Carroll Township.

KDKA-TV

One beam hit the kitchen. The other hit the bathroom. The homeowner said if she had been in the kitchen doing her dishes, she could have been killed.

The storms moved through the area fast and furiously, bringing down trees and wires, but some of the most extreme damage was in Burrell Township near Blairsville, where a barn was destroyed.

The barn was built in the late 1870s and was ripped apart by high winds as the storms moved through the region.

A family barn in Indiana County was destroyed when severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh area on Sunday. KDKA-TV

Officials are still out surveying and more information will be released on Monday.