Edgewood police denounce racist flyers distributed after Pittsburgh doctor killed

Police in Edgewood Borough are speaking out after flyers with racist messaging were distributed in the area following the killing of a Pittsburgh doctor who lived in the community.

"Edgewood is a wonderful, close-knit community, and there is no place here for racism, hatred, or messages intended to divide or intimidate our neighbors," police said in a social media post.

Police provided a photo of the flyer and said that the department is working with the Allegheny County Police Department and the district attorney's office regarding the ongoing investigation. The flyer referenced "Black on White" crime and used inflammatory language about Black people.

Edgewood police said that racist flyers were distributed throughout the community after a Pittsburgh doctor was attacked and stabbed to death in his home last week. Chris Hoffman / KDKA

It was last Thursday morning when Dr. Idris Evans and his wife were attacked and stabbed inside their Edgewood home while they slept.

Elijah Hemingway, 32, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass in connection with Evans' death. Hemingway was also charged in a separate sexual assault case out of Wilkinsburg, which borders Edgewood. The alleged assault happened about 14 hours before Hemingway killed Evans, investigators said.

A 2025 booking photo from Volusia County, Florida Department of Corrections shows Elijah Hemingway, the suspect charged in the alleged killing of Dr. Idris Evans in Edgewood Borough, Pennsylvania. Volusia County Corrections

Police denounced the flyers Tuesday, saying that people will try to use a tragedy or difficult moment to spread hate or further an agenda.

"Those actions do not represent the values of our community," police said.

Police said that the department remains committed to helping ensure that everyone in the community feels safe, respected and supported.

"Please continue to look out for one another, and as always, do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have concerns," police said.

Details weren't provided about how many flyers were distributed or how widely in the community they may have been spread.

Police are asking people that might have security video or images of the person or people responsible for distributing the flyers to contact the department and ask to speak to an officer.