Brookline residents who live along popular Route 51 shortcut happy about new speed humps

Edgebrook Avenue in the Brookline neighborhood has been picking up some speed — literally. But now the city's trying to pump the brakes with traffic-calming measures.

The avenue is a popular shortcut from Route 51 to Brookline Boulevard, but residents say it's being used like a speedway, sometimes seeing drivers going double or more the posted speed limit.

Neighbors aren't shy about how they feel. Neighbors are sending a loud message in true Pittsburgh fashion, trying to slow "dahn" drivers.

"Year after year, it's become faster and faster. We have race cars, we have animals killed, we've had wrecks. The people across the street had two cars demolished," said resident Kathleen Tonkavich.

Residents said it's no longer safe for children to play. They say pets can't wander and people don't even feel like they can park their cars safely.

But now, the city is stepping in after a traffic study confirmed what's been a decades-long problem.

"Our data indicates that 61% of drivers speed on Edgebrook [Avenue], and that the 85th percentile speed is 32 miles per hour," said Pittsburgh Municipal Traffic Engineer Mike Maloch.

That means 85% of drivers are going well above the speed limit and it's not just the locals.

Residents say they've already noticed a difference, but it's clear it'll take some time for all drivers to get used to the changes.

"These speed bumps, I noticed, have slowed them down, so that's a good thing," said Patti Miesel.

"When I try to pull out of my driveway, sometimes the cars just keep speeding by, and they don't even give you a chance to pull out," Miesel added.

In total, Edgebrook Avenue now has five speed humps between Bellaire Avenue and the 1900 block. The city anticipates painting the humps on Friday, but signage is already in place: bright yellow warnings telling drivers to slow down.