Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office rules February police shooting was justified

The Westmoreland County District Attorney, Nicole Ziccarelli, has announced that the police shooting during a raid in February has been ruled justified.

On February 14, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was called to assist in serving a warrant on McKinley Avenue for a suspect, Lyle Cessna.

Cessna left the apartment and began to approach the police, and they ordered him to the ground. In that moment, he pulled out a handgun and placed it to his head.

Despite police ordering him to the ground and to drop the gun, he refused and attempted to shoot himself unsuccessfully.

He then pointed the gun at the police, and he was then shot by the police three times.

He ultimately died from his injuries days later on March 5.

In a news release from Ziccarelli's office, they said, "In Pennsylvania, the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer is governed by Section 508 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. A law enforcement officer is 'justified in using deadly force only when he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person.'"

After a thorough review and analysis of evidence, including police reports and witness statements, they determined the use of force was justified due to the immediate threat posed by Cessna at the scene.