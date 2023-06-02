East Pittsburgh man accused of selling drugs to undercover officers

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- An East Pittsburgh man is accused of selling drugs to undercover officers three times.

Tywan David, 25, is charged in three separate cases, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Police said David met with undercover officers three times in May, selling them nearly 600 stamp bags of heroin/fentanyl.

Each time, police said David came from a home on South Hamilton Avenue in Greensburg before selling the drugs in the backseat of an undercover officer's vehicle.

He's facing multiple drug offenses and is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bail.