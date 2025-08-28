Young male injured when shots fired enter East Pittsburgh home

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a young male was injured when gunfire entered an East Pittsburgh home on Wednesday evening.

Police say dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Main Street in East Pittsburgh just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

When first responders arrived to the area, they found a young male who had been shot in the legs. His age was not released by police.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators say the early information appears to show that the boy was shot from outside the home.

Police didn't announce any arrests and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.