Some East Palestine residents say they were tricked into joining $600 million settlement against Norfolk Southern

More than 100 people who live in and around East Palestine, Ohio, say they were tricked into joining a $600 million Norfolk Southern settlement after the derailment disaster in 2023.

Attorneys filed a motion for relief in federal court. It says these people opted in for the personal injury, and they did so based on false information. Those people claim lawyers misled them.

"This should not be going on," Tom Young, of Darlington, Pennsylvania, said. "We've all been scammed by these lawyers."

The Beaver County resident lives about 3 miles from the train derailment site. He joined the massive class-action settlement with the promise that things would be made whole.

"I have 22 acres of property, and they are like, 'Well, you will be taken care of, you won't have any worries after this.' Then you find out you might get a check for $15,000."

Young has a wife and two adult children. He said they have all experienced health effects that they blame on the derailment.

"I still have bloody noses all the time," Young said. "My wife has had problems with her eyes, basically losing sight in one eye. Then moved it to the other eye."

The new motion claims that experts hired by class counsel concealed the water and soil test results conducted by their experts, which have yet to be disclosed.

The motion also claims these experts misled people into believing there would be no long-term health impacts from the derailment, despite counsel already being aware of people with documented permanent injuries.

The motion goes on to claim their priority was securing a settlement instead of a proper judgment. It now seeks to release people from the settlement and personal injury opt-ins and force the release of all reports.

"At the end of the day, they were betrayed by the very attorneys who came in and said they would help them," Young's lawyer, Mindy Bish, said.

Attorneys Melinda Young and Bish have taken Tom Young's case. Bish said the truth will come out.

"People are dying, and it's not done yet," she said.

KDKA reached out to the lawyers who represented the victims in that class action and did not hear back on Monday night.

KDKA also reached out to Norfolk Southern to ask about whether toxins are still present. A spokesperson referred KDKA to the cleanup progress page on its website. According to the most recent update last Thursday, site restoration activities have been completed.