Allegheny County man charged in connection with sexual assault of a minor

An East Deer Township man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

The Allegheny Valley Police Department responded to a 911 call for a report of a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old female just after 10 p.m. on July 28.

Allegheny Valley police determined that the alleged assault occurred on a walking trail near the Allegheny River. The Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigations Unit was subsequently requested to initiate an investigation.

Detectives learned the female victim and a second juvenile female were walking along the trail and looking for an exit when they encountered a group of people along the riverbank.

Witnesses say an adult man, later identified as 40-year-old Brian Ball, offered to escort the girls off the trail, adding that Ball allegedly offered the girls marijuana before sexually assaulting the 12-year-old victim multiple times along the trail.

"It's very disturbing. It makes me want to not go down there anymore," said resident Emily Hughes.

Hughes lives near the recreational trail in East Deer Township. She says she takes her young daughter on a walk here almost every day.

When she found out a 12-year-old was allegedly assaulted near the river, she was shocked.

"It's quiet around here. You wouldn't believe it," Hughes said. "You never know anymore."

After the incident was reported, detectives began surveilling the trail and conducted multiple interviews to identify Ball.

Ball is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and unlawful contact with a minor.

"Nowadays, it's happening in our backyards. It's scary," neighbor Marie Espen said.

He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and due in court later this month.