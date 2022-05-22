Early morning shooting in South Side leaves three people hospitalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating yet another shooting in the South Side.

According to information on the Pittsburgh Public Safety blotter, police were called to the 1700 block of East Carson Street just before 3 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found three people who had been shot and were at the intersection of 18th and Carson streets.

One man had been shot in the leg, a woman had been shot multiple times in the lower body, and another man was found shot in the arm in a parking lot near 18th Street.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

