Woman recovering after being shot in the rear end in Oakland

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shut in the rear end early on Saturday morning in Oakland. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Wadsworth Street for a reported trespassing. 

Once they arrived, they found the suspect had already fled so they cleared the scene. 

Then, about 30 minutes later, a man called police reporting he had fired multiple shots at the individual who had returned to the home on Wadsworth Street. 

A woman returned to her home on Ashlyn Street in Sheraden but had been shot in the rear end. She was ultimately taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police have said that both the man and woman know one another and they are investigating the incident. 

Aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges are expected to be filed against the shooter. 

