Early morning shooting in Braddock leaves one dead

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - One person is dead and Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Braddock.

According to police, just before 2 a.m. police were notified of a shooting in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue.

Once on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

