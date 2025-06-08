Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police investigating early morning shooting on the North Shore

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
A man is expected to survive after an early morning shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 200 block of North Shore Drive for a reported shooting. 

Once they arrived at the scene, they located a crime scene in the area of the water steps, which led down to the riverwalk.

Not long after police were on the scene, a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. 

The man is expected to be okay and is recovering. 

The Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. 

