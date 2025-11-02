Watch CBS News
One person hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Marshall-Shadeland

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 2600 block of California Avenue for a reported stabbing. Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had slash wounds to his back and his jaw. 

EMS was able to provide treatment to the man on the scene to control the bleeding before he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Early investigation determined that a fight broke out inside an establishment on California Avenue among several people. Security was able to remove those involved, but the fight continued outside. 

No suspect has been identified, and police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing security footage. 

Pittsburgh police are investigating the stabbing. 

