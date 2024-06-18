Watch CBS News
Teenage boy shot in the leg in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A teenage boy is recovering after being shot in the leg in Duquesne.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along Catherine Street just before 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

Police say when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police detectives are handling the investigation into the shooting. 

