Hundreds still without power after strong storms damage poles, transformers and bring down power lines

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of people are still without power across the region after strong storms blew through the area this weekend and overnight.

At the height of the storms, more than 50,000 Duquesne Light customers lost power.

Crews have restored a majority of those, but about 1,400 customers – mostly in Allegheny and Beaver counties – are still in the dark. All should be restored by the end of the day, Duquesne Light reports.

Duquesne Light crews are also working to repair more than 30 utility poles, 25 transformers and about 500 power lines also damaged in the storms.

Duquesne Light calls the damage extensive and made critical customers their first priority. They recommend customers take these precautions while they wait for power restoration.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Call 9-1-1 for any medical issues that may be impacted by an outage.

Avoid opening refrigerators and freezer doors. Food will stay frozen in full freezers for 36-48 hours.

You can report an outage by calling 412-393-7000 or using Duquesne Light's mobile app.

Penn Power is still reporting about 6,000 customers without power.

Duquesne Light Outages | Penn Power Outages