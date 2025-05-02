Duquesne Light estimates power will be fully restored by Tuesday, a week after Pittsburgh's deadly storm

Tens of thousands of people are heading into the weekend without power after deadly storms hit the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, and Duquesne Light says it will be days until everything is fully restored.

At the storm's peak, Duquesne Light said about 325,000 customers, more than half of the utility's service territory in Allegheny and Beaver counties, lost power. Crews have restored power to over 250,000 homes, but tens of thousands still don't have electricity.

First Energy also had 380,000 homes without power after the storm. In the company's latest update on Thursday, First Energy said it had restored power to more than 275,000 people, though tens of thousands are still without it on Friday.

When will Duquesne Light restore power?

After evaluating damage from the "unprecedented" storm, Duquesne Light Company says all power will be restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, though most customers will see the lights come back on before then.

The utility says it has brought in over 500 additional contractors to help. In the meantime, Duquesne Light is reminding people to stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires, broken poles and other safety hazards.

"Always assume that a downed wire is live and never approach a downed wire or any objects that are around or touching a wire, including puddles," Duquesne Light said.

The company says it prioritizes public safety hazards first, followed by public health and safety facilities, major circuits, then small neighborhoods and individual homes.

When will First Energy restore power?

First Energy on Thursday posted estimated restoration times to its website, with all power expected to be restored on Monday, May 5 at the latest.

First Energy says it has more than 4,700 "internal and external" resources working around the clock to restore power. It prioritizes repairs that will address the largest number of customers before moving on to more isolated issues.

"Hundreds of isolated issues affect individual or small numbers of customers. These are the most time-consuming repairs because they require our crews to go to each individual location to make the repairs. Many of the isolated issues include repairs to 'service drops,' which are wires attached to each home to deliver electricity from the neighborhood power line. These wires are often damaged by fallen trees and large branches," First Energy explained.

Pittsburghers urged to remain safe

Duquesne Light is reminding residents without power to remain safe. Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns, not candles, for lighting. Keep generators far from buildings and don't run them in confined spaces like garages, because it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. People are encouraged to continue checking on elderly and vulnerable people who might need extra help.

Duquesne Light is also warning customers to look out for scams. The company says there are "bad actors who attempt to take advantage of difficult situations" by pretending to be with the utility. If you're unsure whether Duquesne Light has actually called you, hang up and call 888-393-7100 to verify.