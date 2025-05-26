Watch CBS News
Two teenage boys injured in Duquesne drive-by shooting

Mike Darnay
Two teenage boys were injured in a late-night drive-by shooting in Duquesne on Sunday. 

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along Catherine Street just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night. 

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found one boy who had been shot in the leg and the other had been shot in the chest and in the leg.

Two teenage boys were injured during a late-night drive-by shooting in Duquesne.  KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Both boys were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

Police say the early investigation shows that the shots at the boys came from a dark colored SUV and multiple shots were fired from the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

