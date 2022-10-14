Duquesne community leaders to address teen gun violence after Kennywood shooting

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new network of people in Duquesne says it's time to stop the violence.

It comes after several recent violent crimes in the community. Most recently, a shooting at Kennywood injured three people.

Police confirmed an ongoing feud between teenagers in two neighboring communities is what fueled the gunfire.

Pastor Rick Morgan at Source Church Pittsburgh firmly believes the key to making a difference in the community and in the lives of our young people is the church.

Morgan is rallying to put a new focus on youth in the area. The effort comes after the area experienced a wave of violence. In early September, a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Duquesne. Just a few weeks later, a shooting at Kennywood injured three people.

Morgan says it's important to provide opportunities to the youth in the community that will give them a sense of belonging and motivate them to want to do good.

At Source Church, kids can come in and play soccer, basketball, flag football and participate in a weekly ministry. But he's just a small solution to the larger problem. A network of leaders in Duquesne has banded together in an effort to curb the violence.

On Monday, local churches, politicians, the school district and several non-profits will hold a conference to address growing concerns over the escalated violence.

Morgan says he's elated they will be working collectively for change.

"We don't look at people based on their backgrounds, their skin colors, their ethnicity, any of that. That's not what God looked at. God looks at the heart and if we can begin to look at others in the same way then I believe we will have a change of heart within the culture and within the community."

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Monday in Duquesne.