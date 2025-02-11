Duolingo Owl is dead, company says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Duolingo Owl is dead, according to a statement from the Pittsburgh-based company.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead," the language learning app posted on social media Tuesday morning.

Duolingo says "authorities" are investigating his cause of death and the company is cooperating.

"Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know. We are aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments. If you feel inclined to share, please also include your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max in his memory."

In a statement to KDKA-TV, a spokesperson confirmed that Duo is in fact dead as part of a brand marketing campaign, but people should actually refrain from posting their credit card information.

To mark Duo's death, Duolingo has updated its social media profile pictures and app icon to depict a photo of the bird with Xs for eyes.

Duolingo says it has embraced a "wholesome and unhinged" brand tone after its green owl mascot turned into an internet sensation.

"Our mascot was initially designed to encourage regular practice. But once the internet got their hands on him, he grew into a more complicated — even menacing — character with his own lore. He's still cute and cuddly. But he's also willing to temporarily relocate your family to ensure you finish your lessons," the company wrote in its handbook.

PR Week pointed out that it's not the first time a brand mascot has died. Mr. Peanut died and came back as Baby Nut in 2020. As for what's next for Duo, it seems like mourners will have to wait and see.