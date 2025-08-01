Watch CBS News
Undercover operation busts Westmoreland County drug trafficking ring

By Madeline Bartos

A drug and firearms trafficking ring in Westmoreland County was busted after an undercover operation, prosecutors announced on Friday. 

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said a joint investigation led to the arrest of a Westmoreland County man and three co-conspirators who were selling guns and drugs to an undercover officer over recent months.  

David Jefferies, 34, James Womack, 33, and Shelton Payne, 34, are charged with illegal possession of a firearm and felony drug trafficking. Andre Ellis-Barnes, 41, was charged with selling drugs to the undercover officer. 

Prosecutors said a search warrant at Jefferies' home turned up nearly 400 grams of fentanyl, black tar heroin and a Glock 9 mm handgun. 

"Fentanyl continues to fuel the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth and nationwide, and dealers use firearms to protect their lucrative trade," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a press release. 

"The collaboration between law enforcement partners, like the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force in this case, removed thousands of doses of fentanyl and several high-caliber weapons from the Westmoreland community."

The attorney general's office said North Huntingdon, Monessen, Rostraver, New Kensington and Irwin police departments also helped with the investigation. 

