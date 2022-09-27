Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.
Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon.
There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.