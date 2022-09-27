Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/27)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/27) 03:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning.  

Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.

Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon. 

There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on September 27, 2022 / 3:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.