Driver rescued after steel beam traps them inside truck in Beaver County

CONWAY, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a scary scene in Beaver County on Saturday as multiple fire and EMS crews were called to Route 65 southbound after a steel beam tore through a tractor-trailer.

The call came in around noon and shut down the portion of the road near 16th Street after the steel beam tore through the truck's cab, pinning the driver inside.

First responders were able to get to the driver and rush them to the hospital to be treated.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.