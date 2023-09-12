Watch CBS News
Driver involved in hit-and-run crash in West Elizabeth identified, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have tracked down the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash in West Elizabeth last week.

The crash happened on Sept. 8, and it left a man in the hospital after the driver struck him and his daughter while they were riding a scooter. Police have identified the driver, who police say is an elderly woman.

She told police that she stayed at the scene to help after the crash but didn't notify police of her involvement.

She is cooperating with the investigation, officials said. No charges have been filed so far. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 8:35 PM

