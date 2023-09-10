Father, daughter struck in hit-and-run incident in West Elizabeth

WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - A father is now in a coma at the hospital, and his 3-year-old daughter is getting checked out after they got hit by a car while riding a scooter at Sixth and Robinson in West Elizabeth.

A dad and his daughter were sent airborne as they were struck by an elderly woman driving a dark-colored Buick Enclave.

Elizabeth Borough Chief William Sombo says it happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. The dad's head hits the curb, but eventually, he gets up and talks to the driver.

A witness went over to help the two victims by assisting them and bringing their scooter back home.

The driver then left the scene. Police were not called to the incident.

Chief Sombo says they only learned about the incident on Saturday and that the father is now in the hospital with a brain bleed on a respirator and in a coma.