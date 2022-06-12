Watch CBS News
Driver flown to the hospital following crash in New Castle

By Patrick Damp

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - A crash in New Castle sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened late last night along New Butler Road.

According to police, a car flipped after being rear-ended. People nearby were able to help the driver out of the car.

However, the driver was flown to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Two other people were evaluated at the scene.

Shenango Police are investigating the crash.

