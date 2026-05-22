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Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Pitcairn, police searching for suspect

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Pitcairn on Thursday night. 

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, their homicide unit was requested to assist with a pedestrian crash just after 9 p.m. 

County dispatch was alerted to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 400 block of Broadway Boulevard. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a woman in the street, and the driver fled the area. 

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

An early investigation found that the woman had been hit by a light-colored sedan. 

Allegheny County police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the crash to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

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