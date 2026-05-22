Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Pitcairn, police searching for suspect

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Pitcairn on Thursday night.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, their homicide unit was requested to assist with a pedestrian crash just after 9 p.m.

County dispatch was alerted to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 400 block of Broadway Boulevard.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a woman in the street, and the driver fled the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An early investigation found that the woman had been hit by a light-colored sedan.

Allegheny County police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the crash to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.