Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of threatening people with a knife in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man who is wanted for making threats with a knife in Downtown Pittsburgh has a warrant out for his arrest.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, Pittsburgh police were called to Penn Avenue and 10th Street for a reported dispute.

A bicycle officer arrived on the scene and saw a man running after another man and threatening to kill him.

The man making the threats was seen carrying a small knife and the officer was able to chase him down, take him to the ground, and into custody.

While police initially had the man in custody, they did not have victim information to prosecute the charges and were forced to release the suspect and investigate further.

The suspect was ultimately identified as 42-year-old Clarence Thomas who is now facing two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, one charge of possessing instruments of crime, and simple assault.

As police investigated, they learned there was a second victim from the incident and were able to speak with both victims.

They were able to acquire an arrest warrant for Thomas as a result.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.