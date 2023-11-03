Crews to clear homeless encampment in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is moving in on a Downtown homeless encampment.

The camp is on First Avenue right in the heart of Downtown, and officials say it has to go.

"Our first and foremost responsibility is to care for those of us who are most vulnerable," said Maria Montaño, communicators director for Mayor Ed Gainey.

City officials said people living at the First Avenue homeless encampment have been victimized by predatory behavior. Numerous reports of theft, sexual violence and drug activity played a role in the city's decision to shut it down.

Signs were posted this week alerting occupants of the encampment of its impending closure. The sign reads, "You are prohibited from continuing to camp in this area after it is decommissioned."

Outreach teams have been working with the individuals the last few weeks to line up other housing options for the eight to nine people living there.

"Those offers have been made to everybody who is unhoused in that encampment," Montaño said. "A lot of them have been on waitlists for a while and they wanted to work with us specifically for the protection of their safety."

The residents have until Tuesday to remove their personal belongings before city crews come in and remove the eight tents. The city will store items for those people while they are transitioning to other housing.

"We're just asking for folks to show a little bit of respect as we make the transition," Montaño said.

The clearing of the First Avenue encampment will not impact the nearby Grant Street encampment. The city considers them separate communities.