4 teens arrested in death of man assaulted with BB gun in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the death of a man who police said was assaulted with a BB gun in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police said first responders were called to help an unconscious man found in an alley on Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue on Nov. 29.

Detectives were later called to the hospital after police said medical tests found "some type of metal shrapnel" in the victim's body. According to court paperwork, doctors found BBs "lodged" in Graylor's head.

Two days after he was taken to the hospital, the victim, identified as 50-year-old Christopher Gaylor, was pronounced dead. On that same day, police said they got video evidence of the victim being assaulted with a BB gun on Coffey Way.

On Thursday, police announced all four suspects -- 18-year-old Karmelo Harshey, 15-year-old Desmond Robinson, 16-year-old Isaiah Johnson and 16-year-old Lee Wilson -- have been arrested.

Court paperwork said when Gaylor was shot, he was unconscious during the entire assault and couldn't defend himself.

Robinson, Johnson and Wilson are facing charges as adults. They all face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, criminal attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of crime.

The medical examiner has not released a cause or manner of death.