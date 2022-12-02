Victim dies at the hospital following assault with a BB gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was found unconscious in a downtown alley Tuesday morning.

According to public safety, officers were dispatched to Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue in the early morning hours and there they found the man down in an alley.

He was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose but medical tests found the man had some kind of metal shrapnel in his body.

The victim ultimately died on Thursday morning at the hospital.

That same morning police received video evidence of an assault with a BB gun on Coffey Way, with the victim being the person who was assaulted.

Police have since identified the suspects and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the coroner will determine the cause and manner of death of the victim.

