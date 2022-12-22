Watch CBS News
Downtown Holiday Market to close for the season at the end of the day

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Time is running out for you to get your holiday shopping done!

Due to the incoming threat of high winds, snow, and frigid temperatures, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has decided to close the holiday market at the close of business today. 

The expanded hours will continue today, opening at 11 a.m. and staying open until 9 p.m. 

However, tomorrow it will officially be closed for the season. 

