Doughbar along East Carson Street closes after being open less than 2 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A well-known chef has closed his South Side restaurant after less than two years in business.
Matt Porco has closed Doughbar along East Carson Street.
The restaurant was known for its specialty pizzas.
Porco confirmed to the Pittsburgh Business Times that he has decided to close, but didn't elaborate on any details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.