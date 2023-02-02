Watch CBS News
Doughbar along East Carson Street closes after being open less than 2 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A well-known chef has closed his South Side restaurant after less than two years in business.

Matt Porco has closed Doughbar along East Carson Street.

The restaurant was known for its specialty pizzas.

Porco confirmed to the Pittsburgh Business Times that he has decided to close, but didn't elaborate on any details. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 3:59 AM

