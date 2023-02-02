Doughbar along East Carson Street closes after being open less than 2 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A well-known chef has closed his South Side restaurant after less than two years in business.

Matt Porco has closed Doughbar along East Carson Street.

The restaurant was known for its specialty pizzas.

Another restaurant on the South Side is closing. https://t.co/BLAYjMB4N0 — Pittsburgh Business Times (@PghBizTimes) February 2, 2023

Porco confirmed to the Pittsburgh Business Times that he has decided to close, but didn't elaborate on any details.