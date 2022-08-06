Watch CBS News
Doug Mastriano's attorney sends letter to January 6 Committee, considers backing out of testifying

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, Doug Mastriano is considering backing out of testifying in front of the January 6 Select Committee.

That comes from a letter from his attorney sent to the committee on Friday.

The letter stated that Mastriano will not testify unless his attorney can record the session.

That is likely a violation of the committee's protocols.

Mastriano's attorney also wrote he's concerned the committee may "attempt to influence the outcome of the Pennsylvania state elections through the dissemination of disinformation."

As a state senator, Mastriano supported former President Trump's efforts to overturn Pennsylvania's 2020 election results.

He was also seen at the Capitol during the riots on January 6.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 8:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

