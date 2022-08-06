Doug Mastriano's attorney sends letter to January 6 Committee, considers backing out of testifying
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, Doug Mastriano is considering backing out of testifying in front of the January 6 Select Committee.
That comes from a letter from his attorney sent to the committee on Friday.
The letter stated that Mastriano will not testify unless his attorney can record the session.
That is likely a violation of the committee's protocols.
Mastriano's attorney also wrote he's concerned the committee may "attempt to influence the outcome of the Pennsylvania state elections through the dissemination of disinformation."
As a state senator, Mastriano supported former President Trump's efforts to overturn Pennsylvania's 2020 election results.
He was also seen at the Capitol during the riots on January 6.
for more features.