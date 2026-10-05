Doug Heilman's mom's mock cabbage rolls recipe
Here is a tasty recipe for Doug Heilman's mom's mock cabbage rolls
Steam 1 cup of chopped cabbage and mix together the following ingredients:
- 1 pound grounded beef
- 1/2 cup uncooked rice
- Onion
- Green pepper
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
- Salt pepper
Form the mixture into 8 large meatballs and place into a baking dish.
Mix together 1 can tomato soup, 1 can water and 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and pour over meatballs.
Bake at 350 degrees for 2.5 hours and serve with mashed potatoes.