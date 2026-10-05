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Doug Heilman's mom's mock cabbage rolls recipe

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Here is a tasty recipe for Doug Heilman's mom's mock cabbage rolls

Steam 1 cup of chopped cabbage and mix together the following ingredients:

  • 1 pound grounded beef
  • 1/2 cup uncooked rice
  • Onion 
  • Green pepper
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
  • Salt pepper

Form the mixture into 8 large meatballs and place into a baking dish.

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Doug Heilman

Mix together 1 can tomato soup, 1 can water and 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and pour over meatballs.

Bake at 350 degrees for 2.5 hours and serve with mashed potatoes.

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