Family says Pittsburgh-area man died after being tased by police

A man in Washington County died after being tased by police earlier this month, his family told KDKA.

John Miller died five days after being tased by a police officer in Donora Borough on March 17, his family said. The Donora Borough Police Department chief said the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating his death.

On March 17, Donora police were called to Donora Towers for an incident unrelated to Miller. But when officers arrived, witnesses say officers appeared to recognize Miller and told him he had a warrant.

An exchange followed before witnesses say Miller, who appeared to be unarmed, ran from the officers. Moments later, witnesses said an officer tased Miller in the back. He fell to the ground and never regained consciousness.

"He was tased and had a heart attack," said family member Danielle Payne. "He was an older man. He didn't need any of that extra aggression."

CPR was administered at the scene and more life-saving efforts were attempted at the hospital before Miller was flown to another hospital in Pittsburgh. He died five days later. Now, his family and community members say they're struggling to understand what happened.

Miller's son said he was denied information from the police department and was told to get an attorney. The Donora police chief said information about the case was turned over to state police, including body camera video. He said interviews are being conducted this week and he expects a report soon.

KDKA reached out to state police but didn't hear back.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday at 7 p.m., and Miller's funeral is set for Saturday.