Donnie Iris & The Cruisers to perform special show at Pittsburgh's newest music venue

Pittsburgh's newest music venue is opening a few days early with a special show headlined by local legend Donnie Iris.

The Wylie will open its doors early on Monday, Sept. 28, for a preview show with Donnie Iris & The Cruisers. Dubbed Soundcheck on Wylie Avenue, the show will also feature performances from NASH.V.ILL, Byron Nash and TITLE TOWN Soul & Funk Party w/ J. Malls, Gordy G & Buscrates.

"Playing for Pittsburgh has always meant a lot to me. The fans here bring so much energy, and it's a thrill to be part of opening a brand-new venue. To do it with the Cruisers and support the important work of the August Wilson Cultural Center makes the night even more special. We're ready to have a great time and bring some rock 'n' roll to the Hill," Donnie Iris said in a press release.

The new music venue in the Lower Hill District was scheduled to open with a concert from another hometown hero, Wiz Khalifa, on Oct. 2. Other notable acts include Styx on Oct. 3, Two Door Cinema Club on Oct. 6, Boyz II Men on Oct. 16 and GloRilla on Nov. 2.

The Wylie has a capacity of 4,000 fans, with general admission for the floor and balcony. It's been billed as a space for breakout artists as well as bigger acts looking for a more intimate setup.

The name was inspired by the musical legacy of Wylie Avenue and the Hill District, which was once called "the Harlem of Pittsburgh." The music venue is part of the work to redevelop the former Civic Arena site.