Trump to hold rally in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 23, his campaign announced on Tuesday.

The rally will be at the Ed Fry Arena in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Sept. 23 in Indiana. Doors open for the event at 3 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Before he comes to Indiana County on Sept. 23, Trump will spend the morning in Smithton to talk about the threat his campaign says China poses to U.S. agriculture. The Protecting America Initiative, a conservative nonprofit organization, will host Trump as a special guest at its event.

Trump last held a rally in the region on Aug. 30, when he was in Johnstown at the 1st Summit Arena on Napoleon Street. Trump visited Pennsylvania multiple times in August, including holding a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 17 and visiting York days later.

As a battleground state, Pennsylvania has and will likely continue to see visits and rallies from the presidential candidates. Political consultant Mike Mikus told KDKA-TV said Western Pennsylvania is key to winning the presidency.

On Sept. 10, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in their first presidential debate in Philadelphia. One day later, Trump and Harris were in Shanksville to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial.