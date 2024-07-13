Trump taken to Butler Memorial Hospital after shooting at rally

Trump taken to hospital in Butler after shooting at rally

Trump taken to hospital in Butler after shooting at rally

Trump taken to hospital in Butler after shooting at rally

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital after shots were fired at his rally on Saturday.

The hospital is about 11 miles from the Butler Farm Show grounds, where the rally was held. KDKA-TV learned the former president walked into the hospital on his own.

Video obtained by KDKA-TV also showed a motorcade escorting Trump from the hospital. At the end of the significant line of police cars, there was an ambulance. It was not clear if the former president was inside that ambulance. He was then taken to Pittsburgh International Airport.

There was a significant police presence at the hospital while Trump was there. At that time, the hospital was on lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.

In a post on social media, former President Trump said he was injured when a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. The United States Secret Service said Trump is safe.

Pennsylvania politicians took to social media after the incident to condemn the violence.

The Secret Service confirmed to CBS News that one attendee was killed and two others were critically injured. The shooter was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper, law enforcement sources told CBS News.