Domesticated rats illegally dumped near Harrisburg

STEELTON, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg.

In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them.

Some of the rats have been caught but there are still dozens on the run.

Now, volunteers are trying to catch them using some interesting methods.

Those methods include peanut butter, cereal, chips, and other food to lure them into traps.