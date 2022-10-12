Watch CBS News
Local News

Domesticated rats illegally dumped near Harrisburg

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Domesticated rats dumped in Steelton
Domesticated rats dumped in Steelton 00:21

STEELTON, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg. 

In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them. 

Some of the rats have been caught but there are still dozens on the run. 

Now, volunteers are trying to catch them using some interesting methods. 

Those methods include peanut butter, cereal, chips, and other food to lure them into traps. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 6:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.