Man arrested after allegedly opening fire on vehicle in Pittsburgh-area Target parking lot

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested on five counts of attempted homicide after police said he opened fire on a car in the parking lot of the Target store along McKnight Road.

Officers were called out to the area for reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Ross Township police said they found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. Five people were inside at the time, but no one was shot. One person was cut by glass after a window was shot out, police said.

Kenneth Sharp-Haymon is wanted on five counts of attempted homicide after police said he opened fire on a vehicle in the parking lot of the Target on McKnight Road in Ross Township on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo provided by Ross Township police)

The victims told police they were in the car in the parking lot when the shooter, who they identified as Kenneth Sharp-Haymon, the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, walked up and shot into the car several times.

"These were known individuals that had a dispute previously that came here and happened to run into each other," Ross Township Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp said. "That dispute started verbally, it escalated. We believe we have one individual who fired multiple shots at one car."

KDKA Photojournalist Lisa Fernandez

Investigators said this could have been much worse and it's lucky that this happened when most businesses were closed.

Detectives processing the scene said they found 11 spent .45 caliber shell casings. An examination of the car showed it was hit with six rounds of gunfire.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said detectives tracked down a vehicle associated with Sharp-Haymon late Thursday afternoon and pulled it over on First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. He was arrested without incident.

Sharp-Haymon is facing five counts of attempted homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of firearms violations.