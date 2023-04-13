Dollar Tree reportedly approved to move into Riverview Plaza

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - More development is coming to the Riverview Plaza in New Kensington.

According to a report from The Trib, a Dollar Tree will be moving into the old Altmeyer's space.

The bed, bath, and home goods store filed for bankruptcy last summer and closed before the end of the year.

The city approved a permit for Dollar Tree, but it has yet to be paid for or picked up.

It remains unclear when the store could open.

Last month, an Aldi moved into the old K-Mart location at the end of the plaza.