28 dogs rescued after dog fighting investigation at Pennsylvania home

More than two dozen dogs were rescued after an investigation into a dog fighting ring in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said they seized 28 dogs from a home in West Hazleton, Luzerne County, last week.

Troopers said the dogs and "numerous items of animal fighting paraphernalia" were found at the home. Police found weighted collars, heavy chains and treadmills at the scene, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which is now caring for the dogs and puppies.

After getting another search warrant, police said they found 19 dogs crated inside the home and eight outside. Another was found running loose and was captured, troopers said.

(Photo: ASPCA/PA State Police)

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and the Luzerne County Animal Response Team helped remove the dogs, and the shelter temporarily cared for them until they were given to the ASPCA. The dogs will have to undergo forensic veterinary evaluations, general vet care and behavioral analysis.

The ASPCA said some of the dogs had scarring and injuries consistent with dog fighting.

In a Facebook post, the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter said it was one of "the most horrific cases we've been a part of."

"Seeing these photos brings tears to our eyes. We're beyond tired of experiencing these heartbreaking situations because of humans that have failed the voiceless. The cruelty they were subjected to is unimaginable," the shelter said.

Police said the person at the center of the search warrant is in the Luzerne County Jail on other charges. The investigation is ongoing.