Nearly 30 dogs abandoned in Pittsburgh-area junkyard, rescuers say

Nearly 30 dogs were found in a trailer that was abandoned in a junkyard in Westmoreland County, rescuers said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the animal rescue All But Furgotten said it was "tired and angry" after it helped Pennsylvania State Police move the dogs from the junkyard.

"The manpower that was needed to get these precious babies safely moved was overwhelming," the rescue wrote.

No Dog Left Behind, a group that transports animals by air and land, said it jumped into action to help after getting the call from Westmoreland County humane officers. No Dog Left Behind said every single dog made it safely on board and began their journey north to Erie.

Several other organizations were involved in the dog's rescue, and All But Furgotten says Pennsylvania State Police stayed at the scene to make sure everyone was safe.

"Sometimes things dont go how you envision or the resources just arent there but in the last 24 hrs...it got done and thats all we could've hoped for," All But Furgotten wrote.

No Dog Left Behind said it can't provide any more information because the investigation is still ongoing.

"We can say that with a little time, patience, and a whole lot of love, we know they'll be ready for homes where they'll be truly cherished," the group said.

No other information was released about the dogs or where they came from.