Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog shot with a BB gun in Fayette County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

'Dog vomit mold' is it harmful to our health?
'Dog vomit mold' is it harmful to our health? 02:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said someone shot a dog with a BB gun in Fayette County last month.

Crime Stoppers of Fayette County said the dog was shot in the area of Clark Road in Georges Township on April 27 around noon.

For more information on how to leave a tip, click here.

"If leaving a tip, please include reference incident PA23-549326," officials said. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.