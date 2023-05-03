Dog shot with a BB gun in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said someone shot a dog with a BB gun in Fayette County last month.
Crime Stoppers of Fayette County said the dog was shot in the area of Clark Road in Georges Township on April 27 around noon.
For more information on how to leave a tip, click here.
"If leaving a tip, please include reference incident PA23-549326," officials said.
