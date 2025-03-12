Dog rescued in Pittsburgh from the Ohio River after falling over hillside

Pittsburgh-area EMS, police and river rescue crews rescued a dog that fell over a hill into the Ohio River on Monday near West Carson Street.

Pittsburgh First Responders Rescue Dog From River On the evening of Monday, March 10, EMS and River Rescue (made up of EMS and Police) were dispatched for a dog that had fallen over a hillside into the Ohio River behind 1600 West Carson Street near a few tied-up barges. The animal's owner, assisted by bystanders, had attempted to get the dog out of the water for nearly 30 minutes without success. First responders arrived at the scene to assess the situation and guide River Rescue to the animal's position. When the River Rescue vessel arrived, the police officer operating the vessel had to maneuver between the barges. A paramedic rescue diver jumped into the river, rescued the dog, and was back on the vessel in under two minutes. The paramedics immediately began assessing the dog for injuries but found him only to be cold and wet. Animal Care & Control transported the owners over to the North Shore for reunification. Great work by Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, River Rescue, and Animal Care & Control! Posted by Pittsburgh Public Safety Department on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

