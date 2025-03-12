Dog rescued in Pittsburgh from the Ohio River after falling over hillside

Pittsburgh-area EMS, police and river rescue crews rescued a dog that fell over a hill into the Ohio River on Monday near West Carson Street.
The dog did not receive any injuries.
According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, the dog's owners attempted to rescue it with the help of bystanders for nearly 30 minutes.
First responders then arrived and guided River Rescue to the animal's location, and a police officer operating the River Rescue vessel had to go in between barges.
A paramedic rescue diver then jumped into the water and rescued the dog.
Animal Care and Control transported its owners over to the North Shore to be reunited with their pet.