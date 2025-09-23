Dog who went missing at Pittsburgh International Airport reunited with owners

A dog named Peewee was reunited with his owners after running away at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The airport said the 3-year-old Shih Tzu flew in from Arizona with his family for a funeral. While they were picking up a rental car around 10 p.m. Saturday night, owner Kalynn Schweichler said something spooked Peewee and he "booked it."

Schweichler's husband and brother-in-law chased after Peewee, but the airport said their pursuit ended with no dog and two pulled hamstrings.

"I was calling everyone," Schweichler said in an article posted to Blue Sky News. "It was insane – we're not from here. I didn't know who could help us."

The family spent the rest of their night with the Allegheny County Police Department searching for Peewee, but by 5 a.m., he was still missing. Schweichler said morale was low, and the family had no idea how they'd leave Pittsburgh without Peewee.

The airport said when operations supervisor Mark Nassan came in for his 6 a.m. shift on Sunday and heard about Peewee, he jumped into action, teaming up with operations manager Marc Buranovsky.

Schweichler was working with Home Pet Search and Rescue to find Peewee, and when he was spotted on a camera, Nassan and Buranovsky headed out.

After searching 45 minutes through brush, weeds and rocks, Buranovsky said he spotted a flash of white just as he was turning away. When he pulled back a branch, there was Peewee.

Less than 24 hours later, he was back in Schweichler's arms.

"I just started bawling my eyes out," she told Blue Sky News.

It's not the first time airport employees have helped reunite passengers with something important. In June, workers helped a woman find her engagement ring diamond after it disappeared in the baggage carousel.

Nassan and Buranovsky said it's all part of a day's work.