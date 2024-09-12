Dog found with severe injuries along busy Beaver County road

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A small dog was found along a busy Beaver County road with severe injuries, according to the humane society.

The Beaver County Humane Society says it believes the little Westie renamed Gwen had been sitting on the road for a while, waiting for help.

"A kind passerby noticed Gwen alongside the road during their commute," Alison Yazer, the Beaver County Humane Society's executive director, said in a press release. "She looked hurt, so they stopped to pick her up and brought her to us. Based on her condition, we believe she'd been there for quite some time."

Gwen didn't have a collar or a microchip, but she did have multiple fractures on one of her front legs and several bruises on her back legs.

The little dog, believed to be around 5 years old, will need surgery. The shelter's medical staff have already started consulting with a veterinary orthopedic surgeon, and in the meantime, Gwen is getting a lot of love and attention "as she recovers from her traumatic ordeal."

"Veterinary surgeries, like human surgeries, come with a cost," Yazer said. "While BCHS is committed to doing everything necessary to ensure Gwen receives the medical treatment she needs to heal and find a loving home, we're reaching out to our communities for their help in covering this unexpected expense."

Anyone who wants to help with Gwen's surgery can donate online.

The humane society says it doesn't know how or when Gwen was wounded and didn't mention anything about potential charges.